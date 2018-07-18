Flagship Steve Irwin sails the East Coast against Adani

Sea Shepherd Flagship, The Steve Irwin, hot on the heels of the Nisshin Maru in 2014

Sea Shepherd Flagship, The Steve Irwin, hot on the heels of the Nisshin Maru in 2014 Tim Watters

SEA SHEPHERD'S flagship the Steve Irwin will make several port stops along the East Coast on its way to Abbot Point to protest the Adani Carmichael coal mine.

The vessel is travelling the east coast of Australia during July and August as part of Operation Reef Defence in opposition to the mine and associated rail line and port which Sea Shepherd fears will destroy the Great Barrier Reef.

The ship has successfully taken on Japanese whale poachers in the southern ocean and protected whales in the Kimberley and Great Australian Bight and Lisa Rusanen from the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group is pleased to welcome the ship to our shores.

"We are very excited - it's a pretty impressive vessel," she said.

The local action group has held a number of 'Stop Adani' protests in the region.

The vessel will arrive in Coffs Harbour around 9am on the morning of July 24 and anchor off the south-eastern top of Muttonbird Island as it's too large to enter the harbour.

People with a boat or suitable watercraft can welcome the Steve Irwin as part of a casual flotilla but for land lovers you will be able to view it from the lookout on Muttonbird Island.

A smaller support vessel will ferry Sea Shepherd Australia managing director Jeff Hansen and crew to the shore for a press conference at 11am.

Three harpoon vessels approach the Sea Shepherd Fleet in formation for attack in February 2014 Eliza Muirhead / Sea Shepherd Au

"The stakes are high: the future of our Great Barrier Reef, the health of our oceans and a liveable climate for our children. For no matter where you live on planet earth, we can not allow Adani's climate catastrophe coal mine to proceed. If we lose this one, we all lose," Mr Hansen said.

As well as the welcome flotilla and press conference there will be an outreach event at Jetty Foreshores featuring the ship's captain speaking to high school students. This will be followed by a public forum at the Cavanbah Centre at 6pm.

The Steve Irwin's first stop will be at Circular Quay on Friday where it will be open for free public tours.

After visiting Coffs Harbour the ship will stop in Byron Bay, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Noosa Heads, Yeppoon and Mackay then arrive in Abbot Point on August 8.