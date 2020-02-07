Queensland weather: 200km-long band of rain

Jess Peterson, 25 from Mermaid Beach didn’t let the rain stop her from a morning walk at Narrowneck on the Gold Coast. Photo - Nigel Hallett

Jess Peterson, 25 from Mermaid Beach didn’t let the rain stop her from a morning walk at Narrowneck on the Gold Coast. Photo - Nigel Hallett

A 200KM line of rain clouds has hit Queensland, dumping hundreds of millimetres and flooding roads but offering hope for drought-hit regions.

Flood warnings are in place after yesterday, which saw big falls across Brisbane, the Sunshine and Gold coasts, some exceeding 200mm.

Sandy Cape at the tip of Fraser Island copped 243mm. Rainbow Beach got 142mm as parts of the Sunshine Coast were soaked.

Coops Corner, north of Noosa, had 260mm in just 24 hours. Nearby Tin Can Bay received 240mm.

The rain caused flash flooding, which led to swift-water rescuers and firefighters being called to Glenwood.

Just north of Noosa, a car was washed away but luckily no one was inside at the time.

As the damaging coastal trough moved south, Brisbane workers woke to pouring rain.

More than 134mm had fallen between midnight and 5pm across the city, according to weather bureau records.

A man was rescued after his car was trapped in floodwater on Gap Creek Rd, Kenmore Hills about 5.45pm.

Morning and evening peak hours became a mess of crashes and water over major roads, prompting warnings for drivers to slow down.

Brisbane City Council buses were last night delayed by up to an hour by weather.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the warnings would remain due to the mixture of yesterday's heavy rain and the consistent rain forecast.

"South of about Caboolture to the NSW border has the potential of flash flooding and river rises over the next couple of days," she said.

The amount of rain was not abnormal, but the intensity was "a bit less usual".

"We had quite drenching rain … peaking around rush hour," Ms Wong said.

Rain and storms will continue for a week with Monday potentially bringing intense weather to the southeast.

Early yesterday, Vulture St was shut after a car bogged, while Kingsford Smith Drive was flooded. But as citysiders in suits sighed, the rain dancers in drought country have been jumping in the mud.

"We should see some useful rainfall totals for drought-stricken areas through the southern Inland, through the eastern parts of the Maranoa and Warrego, east of Charleville and through the Western Darling Downs," Ms Wong said.

Roma's February average rainfall is 85.2mm. It is already at 83mm, with heavier rains predicted on Sunday.

Even as the skies opened, the drought still brought perils. The lack of vegetation has raised the risk of flash floods.

The Brisbane Broncos trained through the downpour at Red Hill. Pic Peter Wallis

Queensland Fire Emergency Service's South-West Region manager Bob Bundy warned people to prepare.

"There's no vegetation on the ground to reduce the flow of water as a result of the drought, so be prepared for flash flooding and water across roads," he said.

"Prepare for forecast thunderstorms for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt area this week by clearing gutters, trimming overhanging branches, securing loose items such as outdoor furniture and moving cars undercover, away from trees."

Meanwhile, Western Australia's Pilbara region is bracing for Cyclone Damien, which is expected tomorrow as a Category 4 system.