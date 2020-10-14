Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Flasher arrested after alleged attack on high school students in CBD
Flasher arrested after alleged attack on high school students in CBD
Crime

Flasher arrested over alleged attack on girls in Cairns CBD

by Chris Calcino
14th Oct 2020 11:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN alleged flasher has been arrested after a group of high school students reported a man exposing his genitalia to them at a bus stop in the Cairns CBD.

Cairns detectives have charged an 18-year-old Kanimbla man over the alleged attack at a Sheridan St bus stop about 3.10pm on Tuesday.

Multiple calls were made to police and officers immediately attended the area and took the man into custody on the corner of Grove and Sheridan streets.

He was later charged with wilful exposure and is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Detectives will conduct further investigations following witness accounts that the man allegedly grabbed and hugged two female students.

Originally published as Flasher arrested over alleged attack on girls in Cairns CBD

More Stories

cairns crime flasher high school students

Just In

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld
    • 14th Oct 2020 11:12 AM

    Just In

      14 new COVID cases in NSW

      14 new COVID cases in NSW
      • 14th Oct 2020 10:57 AM

      Top Stories

        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Queensland families have been hit with some of the biggest increases in childcare costs in the country, with some areas seeing prices soar up to $2700 a year.

        Invasive meningococcal case diagnosed in CQ

        Premium Content Invasive meningococcal case diagnosed in CQ

        Health CQHHS Public Health Director Dr Gulam Khandaker said all close contacts of the case...

        The downfall of a Bilo man who dealt meth to feed addiction

        Premium Content The downfall of a Bilo man who dealt meth to feed addiction

        Crime He turned to dangerous drugs following the breakdown of a relationship and a...

        Woman in serious condition after concrete truck rollover

        Premium Content Woman in serious condition after concrete truck rollover

        Breaking The woman in her 50s was trapped in the truck for several hours at an Adani work...