Hostie’s mid-flight proposal ends in disaster

IT SHOULD have been one of the happiest days of this flight attendant's life, but it has had a bit of an unhappy fallout.

The China Eastern Airlines flight attendant is reportedly out of a job, months after she accepted a marriage proposal from her longtime boyfriend during the middle of a flight, Fox News reported.

On September 10, China's Channel 8 reported that the unnamed female flight attendant received a dismissal letter from the carrier in the mail over the May incident.

According to Asia One, roughly 30 minutes after takeoff, the woman's boyfriend got down on one knee at the front of the aircraft and popped the question.

Accepting the offer, the two share a sweet embrace and the passengers applauded, in video footage that has since gone viral on YouTube.

"I really didn't know my boyfriend will be proposing to me on this flight, thanks for being my witnesses," she said at the time, according to Asia One.

Now, her employment with China Eastern Airlines has been terminated over concerns that she "neglected passenger safety".

According to Channel 8, the airline's letter detailed that the "private romantic behaviour caused turmoil among passengers" and was "extremely irresponsible for the safety of passengers".

The happy couple deliver the news to cheering passengers. Picture: YouTube

Meanwhile, Asia One reported that the news has drawn mixed reactions among social media users in China. Some say that her firing was "inhuman" while others argue that handling "private affairs" during professional hours is wrong.

Representatives for China Eastern Airlines did not immediately return Fox News' request for additional comment on the story.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.