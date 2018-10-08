Menu
A Malaysian Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Perth due to a medical issue. Picture: Fred Neeleman/AFP
Emergency landing at Perth airport

by Charis Chang
8th Oct 2018 10:15 AM

A MALAYSIAN Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Perth today due to a "medical diversion".

A spokeswoman for Perth Airport said flight MH149 was travelling from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne when it was forced to divert to Perth due to the medical issue.

She said the plane landed safely at 4.04am and was due to depart for Melbourne less than two hours later.

Earlier this year, Malaysian Airlines flight MH122 was forced to make an emergency landing in Alice Springs after the plane began vibrating.

Terrified passengers said they were afraid they were going to make a crash landing and the airline later said the plane experienced a "technical fault" in the engine.

 

Malaysian Airline flights have been forced to make emergency landings. Picture: David Smith
aviation emergency landing kuala lumpur melbourne mh149 perth

