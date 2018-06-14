Holy Cow! Look what's cruising around our waters

GLADSTONE marina got a bit of character when 50-foot Beneteau cruising yacht Holy Cow! mooved in for the weekend.

The bovine colour scheme nautical boat moored for the weekend from home base in Sydney before leaving for Yeppoon and eventually the Whitsunday Islands.

Skipper of Holy Cow!, John Clinton said the different design for the yacht came about a difference of opinion with his wife, Kim.

"I wanted Mad Cow! and the wife wanted Holy Cow! so I went with the wife's decision and it went from there," he said.

"However whenever we are racing it does get called Mad Cow!.

The yacht had a distinctive white colour background with large black patches.

To top it off, the nose art on the bow of the yacht was an angelic cow looking up to the heavens.

The charter yacht was taking Gladstone guests out around for a harbour cruise during its brief visit here.

John was always happy with the annual visit to Gladstone marina and the local people.

"The marina people here are friendly and the local businesses are very supportive," he said.

"I had a battery issue and Battery World did a call out for a warranty job and wouldn't take any money for the service."