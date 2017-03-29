Flood and severe weather warnings current

RESIDENTS across Central Queensland are waking up to wet and windy conditions as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie moves inland.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather waning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for people in the Central Highlands, Coalfields and Capricornia.

At 5am the system was located inland 125km northwest of Moranbah. At the time, the heaviest rainfall was occurring over areas north of Springsure to Yeppoon with rain bands expected to move further south throughout the day.

"Rainfall totals of 150 to 250mm are expected with significantly higher totals possible locally,” BoM said.

"This rainfall will likely be very intense at times, leading to a risk of localised flash flooding. Locations that may be affected include Mackay, Sarina, Carmila, Yeppoon, Moranbah, Clermont, Emerald, Springsure and Rolleston.

"This rainfall is likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week, and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Ayr and the New South Wales border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.”

Current flood warnings throughout the region:

There is a major flood warning for Connor and Isaac Rivers with Moderate warning for Theresa Creek.

Residents surrounding the Nogoa River should also be alert. A flood warning at 8.26am today warned heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours may lead to "rapid river level rises in the Gemfields around Theresa Creek, Retreat Creek and Policemans Creek during Wednesday. Areas of moderate to major flooding can be expected across the Gemfields.”

Wind will also be an issue for the area.

"Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 120km/h, are occurring in the warning area, particularly about the coast and islands and also over higher ground inland,” BoM said.

"Currently the strongest wind gusts are affecting areas north of about Emerald to St Lawrence though the possibility of damaging wind gusts should shift to the remaining warning area as Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie tracks south southeastwards tonight.

"Into Thursday the focus for damaging wind gusts will likely shift to the Capricornia coast and then possibly to the remaining coast near and south of Fraser Island during Thursday afternoon and evening.”

There are a number of roads closed throughout the region.

These roads include:

-Dawson Developmental Rd, closed due to heavy rain/ flooding

-Golden Mile Rd, Dysart, closed due to flooding

-Clements St, Moranbah, closed due to trees on road

-Mills Av, Moranbah, closed due to power lines and tree down on road

-Clermont Rd, Dysart, closed due to flash flooding

-Barcaldine Isisford Rd, Barcaldine, restricted to four wheel drive vehicles due to heavy rain