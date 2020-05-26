Flood of donations a paw-sitive turnaround for organisation

Tom Keenan with his foster dogs JJ (brindle arab) and Bella (cattle dog cross).

CQ Pet Rescue has received an outpouring of community support after calling out for help in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

CQPR’s Danielle Fisher led the charge in April when the food donation bins were empty and the bank account was running thin.

She called on Central Highlands communities to help get through the trying time and within days saw a mighty turnaround.

In the last month CQPR has received about $5780 and donation bins full to the brim with pet food.

“It was just amazing,” Ms Fisher said.

“I was so overwhelmed with the support and it really helped us through those difficult few months.”

Children donated pocket money, community members donated where they could and a number of local businesses also backed the group.

Two family owned dog food companies, one based near Sydney, also donated to the cause, one sending $500 and the other sending $2000.

Central Highlands Wildlife Carers also made a generous food donation to support the fellow animal rescue organisation.

Ms Fisher said the majority of funds would go towards vet bills, including desexing, vaccinating and microchipping the animals.

Other funds and food donations would go to foster carers who house the cats and dogs while they’re waiting for their new homes.

Foster carer Tom Keenan started full time fostering about a year ago and loves looking after the dogs.

“I like fostering because you meet different characters every time you get a new dog,” he said.

“From the escape artist to the chatty dog, from the intelligent to the downright dopey.

“But they are all playful friendly and loving.”

Ms Fisher said the enormity of the donations was completely unexpected and would help the organisation continue its work across the region.

“It really restores your faith in humanity and really makes you realise what a wonderful community Emerald is and how we stick together and are able to support the underdogs,” she said.

“It’s really allowed us to keep doing our job of keeping animals out of the pound and rehoming these animals that could’ve been destined for euthanasia.”

Ms Fisher said CQ Pet Rescue couldn’t do what it does without the support of the community, foster carers and volunteers.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support. We couldn’t survive without the continued support of the community and these businesses.”