Flooding closes roads ahead of severe storms

Widespread rain is forecast across a large part of Queensland's southern coastline today, with six-hour rainfall totals of up to 250mm possible for the Fraser Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting severe thunderstorms from Seventeen Seventy to the Sunshine Coast from midafternoon.

Already today, several roads have been closed due to flash flooding, including Mott Street in Brendale, in the Moreton Bay region.

Water over Mott Street in Strathpine. Picture: Steve Pohlner



Damaging wind gusts and intense rainfall is possible from Miriam Vale to Noosa.

More rain is set to hit the southeast, including Brisbane, tonight and tomorrow as the developing low moves south.

Meteorologist Michael Gray said residents should prepare for it to be wet and windy.

"Stay home and stay safe," Mr Gray said.

"It is going to be a bit of wild couple of days for some parts of the state."

Mr Gray said "fairly significant rainfall" with some localised heavy rain was expected across the Wide Bay and northern parts of the Sunshine Coast today.

⚠️Severe thunderstorm forecast for Sunday⚠️Heavy rainfall likely from Seventeen Seventy to the Sunshine Coast from mid-afternoon🌧️Damaging wind gusts & intense rainfall possible from Miriam Vale to Noosa this evening and overnight. Check warnings & updates https://t.co/96XWqjegKqpic.twitter.com/GVhYPfUBgh — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 3, 2021



Persistent light to moderate rain is forecast today for Greater Brisbane and will likely ramp up overnight as the system tracks south.

"From about Maroochydore we may see in the range of 30-60mm today and then in the northern suburbs (of Brisbane) 20-40mm," Mr Gray said.

"As we get through tomorrow the system will move further south.

"We will see much higher totals around Brisbane and the Gold Coast area from tonight and tomorrow than we will today."

With the wet weather remember to take it easy, drive to conditions and switch your lights on so you can see and be seen! #QldWeatherpic.twitter.com/gZ5QYjFs8c — RACQ (@RACQOfficial) April 3, 2021



A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is active between Seventeen Seventy and Maroochydore.

"Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding may develop over areas between Seventeen Seventy, Gympie and Caloundra on Sunday night and into Monday," BOM warns.

"Six-hourly rainfall totals between 120 to 160mm are likely in areas with locally intense falls of 200 to 250mm possible over coastal communities and Fraser Island."



Even wetter weather is expected tomorrow across the southeast as the heavy rain system tracks south down the coastline, with up to 200ml possible in some areas.

Gale force winds are of between 34 knots and 47 knots are expected to sweep the Capricornia and Fraser Island coasts.

Heavy rain over southeast Queensland on Sunday morning.

A dangerous surf warning will extend south to the Sunshine Coast on Monday morning, Moreton Bay islands later that day, and Gold Coast waters on Tuesday.

A strong wind warning of between 26 to 33 knots has also been issued for the Mackay coast, Sunshine Coast and Hervey Bay area.

Meteorologist Felim Hanniffy said that the developing low system will track southward from parts of the Capricornia Wide Bay to the Sunshine Coast, before travelling further south on Monday.

He said commuters returning from Easter getaways should be wary on the roads tomorrow as the risk for thunderstorm activity and heavy rainfall increases on the final day of the long weekend.

💧Flood watches current in SE #QLD & NE #NSW as trough and low pressure system moves in Easter Sunday. Severe weather warnings anticipated in coastal areas.



Daily falls 50-100mm, with isolated falls of 100-200mm possible. Flooding for some rivers. See: https://t.co/wt94na0IZjpic.twitter.com/eFzaQglfU4 — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) April 3, 2021



"The developing low mean that we will be seeing some very heavy rainfall across the southeast, on average 100mm which could increase up to 200mm in some regions on the coastline," he said.

Mr Hanniffy warned that such heavy rainfall in areas could cause the potential for flooding.

"There is still some uncertainty around the developing low, how it will wind up, which will have a bearing on the level of rainfall we see and also the potential for some damaging winds to accompany that rainfall," he said.

"Monday is the key day.

"It's likely that the back-end of Easter is going to be very wet"

RAINFALL TOTALS

Since 9am Saturday to noon Sunday

Upper Doonan Creek (Sunshine Coast) 31mm

Mount Tamborine (Gold Coast) 30mm

Oreillys Alert (Gold Coast) 26mm

Mount Wolvi (east of Gympie) 30mm

Tin Can Bay 19.6mm

Woodgate 14mm

Tiaro 14mm

Brisbane 7mm

