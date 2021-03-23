Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Severe flooding submerges Western Sydney
Weather

Floods threaten pregnant woman in labour

by Billy Freeman
22nd Mar 2021 5:40 AM

A pregnant woman has been flown to hospital to give birth after flood waters in North Richmond stopped paramedics from taking her by road.

The 37-year-old was being driven to hospital in an ambulance when flooding from the Nepean River stopped the vehicle from crossing.

A CareFlight chopper was called for help just before 4pm on Monday and landed about 20 minutes later along Beaumont Ave.

The woman was then placed in the care of the helicopter's specialist doctor and a NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic.

She was flown to Nepean Hospital in a stable condition.

Flood waters covered the Windsor bridge, built last year to be "flood proof", on Monday.

The bridge was closed on Sunday.

Floodwaters are expected to rise to crisis levels at Windsor, Pitt Town, North Richmond, Freemans Reach and Colo.

Penrith and other towns and suburbs along the Nepean were told to evacuate on Sunday as the state endured devastating floods after almost a week of heavy rainfall.


Originally published as Floods threaten pregnant woman in labour

More Stories

floods rain wild weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after workplace incident

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man flown to hospital after workplace incident

        News It is believed he was entrapped under a loader machine.

        Severe weather warning issued for parts of CQ

        Premium Content Severe weather warning issued for parts of CQ

        Weather Heavy rainfall and flash flooding could occur in the Central West, Central...

        Data reveals more than $81.4m in lost super across CQ

        Premium Content Data reveals more than $81.4m in lost super across CQ

        Information More than $81.4 million in lost and unclaimed super is sitting in 17,338 unused...

        LIST: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards

        LIST: Mackay Isaac Whitsunday road closures, hazards

        Motoring Wet weather and roads don’t always mix well – Here’s what you need to know about...