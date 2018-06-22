Florence + The Machine announce Australian tour

Welch is one of the most compelling performers on the global stage. Picture: Getty Images

FLORENCE + The Machine will weave their musical spell on their legion of adoring Australian fans with a national tour in January.

The tour announcement for the big outdoor and arena concerts comes a week before the release of the fourth studio album from the English alternative pop star Florence Welch.

High As Hope, out next Friday, has been previewed by three new songs, Hunger, Sky Full of Song and the latest single Big God.

During Welch and her band's last tour of Australia in late 2015, demand to see the captivating performer was so great she wound up playing four sold-out concerts at the Sydney Opera House forecourt and two at Melbourne's Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Her 2018 tour sees her upgrade to an outdoor concert at Sydney's The Domain on Australia Day.

The tour kicks off at Perth Arena on January 12 and includes shows at Adelaide's Botanic Park on January 16, Sidney Myer Music Bowl on January 18, the Mt Duneed Estate winery in Geelong on January 19 and Brisbane's Riverstage on January 22.

There appears to be plenty of room in the schedule to add shows should they sell out quickly when tickets go on sale on June 28 from noon.

Australia has enjoyed a love affair with the ethereal, unique artist since she released her debut album Lungs almost a decade ago.

The musical romance deepened with her subsequent records Ceremonial (2011) and How, Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015), both of which reached No.1.

She has toured here five times previously, including headlining the Laneway festival in 2010 and Splendour In The Grass in 2015.

Welch performed a secret gig at Mrs Macquarie's Chair in Sydney in 2015. Picture Cameron Richardson

During that Splendour visit, she played a secret gig at Mrs Macquarie's Chair, not far from where she will perform at The Domain on January 26.

Genre-busting teen singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, who has maintained a presence in the Australian charts with her latest single Lovely featuring Khalid, will be the opening artist on the outdoor shows, with local rocker Marlon Williams on the bill for the whole tour.

High As Hope is released on June 29 and available for pre-order now.