Cyclamens can flower for many months and can be grown outdoors or indoors
Flower that keeps on giving

by IN MY GARDEN: ANGIE THOMAS
17th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

Cyclamens (cyclamen persicum) come in a range of beautiful flower colours, from pinks and purples through to white, scarlet and magenta, with some varieties having two toned flowers, ruffled petals or a light fragrance. Cyclamen's heart-shaped leaves are attractive too and can have mottled colours.

Beautiful potted cyclamens become available in the cooler months and many lucky Mums would have received one for Mother's Day. With a little care, cyclamens can flower for many months and can be grown outdoors or indoors on a cool, well-ventilated, brightly lit windowsill.

When watering cyclamens, only water the soil surface, avoiding wetting the flowers and foliage (to minimise disease) and only water when the soil feels a little dry. Remove any spent flowers by twisting them off at the base and feed each fortnight with a potassium-enriched liquid fertiliser.

When cyclamen leaves start to turn yellow in late spring, reduce watering and allow the pot to dry out in preparation for their dormant phase during summer.

angie thomas cyclamens gardening
