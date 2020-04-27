Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RESUMED: The Australian Government has underwritten Fly Corporate’s regional flights.
RESUMED: The Australian Government has underwritten Fly Corporate’s regional flights.
News

Fly Corporate flights to and from Biloela resumed

Timothy Cox
27th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FLY Corporate flights between Brisbane and Biloela will resume next month.

An agreement between Fly Corporate and the Federal Government will ensure a minimum weekly flight schedule beginning on May 4.

Two return services will fly each week - one on Wednesdays and one on Fridays.

On both days, planes will leave Brisbane at 1.15pm and arrive in Biloela at 2.25pm.

Return flights will leave Biloela at 2.50pm and arrive in Brisbane at 4pm.

Because Fly Corporate may only sell 50 per cent of the seats on a plane, there will be just nine seats available per flight.

Fly Corporate CEO Andrew Major said: "We are very pleased regional communities can retain these vital air links. This program provides critical connectivity at a key time for regional Australia and positions regional airlines to rebuild their scheduled services to pre-pandemic levels upon resolution of the current crisis.

"We have undertaken a thorough review of our procedures to ensure that appropriate travel health measures are in place to ensure a safe, pleasant and comfortable journey for our passengers."

The Federal Government has underwritten the schedule, meaning every week it will pay Fly Corporate what it needs to break even for the flights.

Booking are now available and prices are unchanged.

airports biloela coronavirus covid 19 flights
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s youth prove their creativity and resourcefulness

        premium_icon Region’s youth prove their creativity and resourcefulness

        News A mini dragline was among the creations made during Queensland Youth Week.

        Researchers encourage cost-effective irrigation method

        premium_icon Researchers encourage cost-effective irrigation method

        Rural They say the method should be adopted as consumers become more interested in plant...

        Program aims to help carers achieve their goals

        premium_icon Program aims to help carers achieve their goals

        News Your Caring Way provides training to carers to prepare them for future work or...

        Mining giant takes hit from CQ weather, coronavirus

        premium_icon Mining giant takes hit from CQ weather, coronavirus

        Business The miner said one of its CQ mines was the worst hit.