'Fly high, beautiful boy': Tributes to man killed in crash

TRAGIC DEATH: On Tuesday December 10, Dusk Watts, 25, died at he scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kyogle Road near Tuncester.

TRAGIC DEATH: On Tuesday December 10, Dusk Watts, 25, died at he scene of a two-vehicle crash on Kyogle Road near Tuncester.

RICHMOND Police District have released the name of the man who died in a horrific two-vehicle crash on Kyogle Rd on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said about 3.10pm on Tuesday, a Nissan Pulsar sedan driven by Dusk Watts and a Holden Epica sedan were travelling in opposite directions on Kyogle Rd when they collided near the intersection of Leycester Rd at Fernside, near Tuncester outside Lismore.

Mr Watts, who was the vehicle's sole occupant, died at the scene.

His devastated friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the much-loved 25-year-old.

Kaspar Kaos wrote: "Rest in paradise beautiful boy! You will forever be in my heart... thank you for all the wonderful memories we shared.

"To all my beautiful friends, I love you all and let this be a reminder to live your life to its absolute fullest, chase your dreams and be the best version of yourself you can be in every present moment.

"You never know how much time you have on this earth so make it count! Big, big love to all of the family; I can't even begin to imagine the heartache you're all going through."

Caleb Barsah: "Rest in paradise Dusk Watts. Lost for words mate, you are an absolute legend, just like the rest of the Lennox fam. Thinking of everyone up there in this tragic moment."

David Watts: "My thoughts go to all the Lennox boys and all the close family and friends of Dusk. Big love, stay strong."

Caitlin Louise Denholm: "RIP Dusk Watts, forever in our hearts."

Tommy Watkins:"Forever young, my man."

Tara Rose Ward: "Rest in peace Dusk Watts, you were a one of a kind and we shared so many classic memories together that will be missed, along with you and your cheekiness! Fly high, beautiful boy, I'll see you on the other side."

Richmond Police District Commander, Superintendent Toby Lindsay, is appealing to road users on the Northern Rivers to take care and drive to the conditions this festive season.

"Unfortunately, yesterday we lost another member of our local community on our roads," Supt Lindsay said.

"We don't want to see any more deaths on our roads, or any more families affected by road trauma.

"Police will be out in force over the Christmas / New Year holidays and we need all road users to do their bit, drive safely and to the conditions."

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.