Friends have paid tribute to Jake Levick, who was killed on a worksite on Friday.

The death of a young man at a worksite on Friday has devastated his close knit circle of friends and family.

Jake Levick, 23, who graduated from Kormilda College in 2014 was killed while working in Palmerston on Friday.

The NT News understands he was electrocuted while on a job in the suburb of Rosebery.

It is understood he was working in the property's roof at the time.

Friends took to social media to express their grief.

One friend Aaron Dennien‎ said he would be greatly missed.

"Words cannot describe the feeling of loss and hurt knowing your not here anymore Jake.

"All the good times we had together in Darwin and then anytime we caught up … I watched you grow into a man your mum and dad would have been proud off. Miss you heaps pal … say hello to your dad for me. Love you forever!"

Hagen Wigney wrote that he was struggling to come to terms with the loss of a "local legend".

‎Charlie James Dring took to social media to share in his loss of his mate.

"You'll be missed you "local legend"," he said.

"Thanks for showing everyone and myself the ropes.

"Fly like an eagle my boy. Go well see you up there."

Police and paramedics were called to the scene on Friday afternoon but Mr Levick was unable to be revived. NT WorkSafe are investigating the death.

No further details have been released by authorities but ETU NT organiser Dave Hayes said on Saturday it was imperative all Territorians came home safe from work.

"The ETU sends its condolences to the family and friends of the young man who has passed away," he said.

"While details of the incident are still unknown, as always the ETU asks people to remain ever vigilant in relation to safety in their workplace and that employers have all measures in place to ensure their employees go home safely every day or after every shift."