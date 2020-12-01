Menu
Flyer’s shock decision divides internet

by Kara Godfrey, The Sun
1st Dec 2020 1:29 PM

 

A plane passenger who flicked her hair over the headrest, obscuring the person behind's TV screen, ended up with chewing gum, a lollipop and coffee tangled into her locks in an act of revenge.

In a video shared on TikTok, the fuming traveller sat behind was spotted mixing gum into the hair. Some, however, have branded the incident as fake and that the pair actually knew each other.

The video, which has attracted more than 9 million likes on social media, shows gum tangled in the woman's hair
The video, posted to TikTok, has divided opinion after the woman's hair was destroyed and who was more in the wrong.

Along with the chewing gum and coffee, a lolly was tangled into the hair and several strands were cut using nail scissors.

At one point during the video, a flight attendant walks past but misses what's going on.

The TikTok video has been liked 9.6 million times since it was uploaded, although many warn that it is fake.

Many viewers argued the clip was staged and the passenger was wearing a wig, because under normal circumstances she would have felt her hair being played with.

Whether or not the clip is real, it turns out plenty of people would have done the same if a passenger obscured their TV screen with hair.

One person wrote: "Okay if this is real I agree with these actions."

Someone else said: "I would have cut so much more off once she kept flipping it back."

Another added: "Totally on your side."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Flyer's shock decision divides internet

A TikTok clip shows a woman putting chewing gum, lollipops and coffee in another passenger's hair because it blocked her TV screen on a plane
