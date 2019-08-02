Menu
Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.
Flynn to share in new funding

2nd Aug 2019

SCHOOLS in Flynn could secure tens of thousands of dollars under a Federal Government fund.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said money was available for schools to fund projects that benefit students and the school community.

Mr O'Dowd said up to $200,000 was available to schools in Flynn through the Government's $30.2 million Local Schools Community Fund.

Minister for Education Dan Tehan said projects would be assessed on the benefit they would bring to the school community.

"The Morrison Government is providing record funding for Australian schools,” Mr Tehan said.

"We will increase funding for all primary and secondary schools across all sectors by an average of 62 per cent per student.

"The Local Schools Community Fund is additional funding that builds on our investment by allowing individual schools to nominate their own projects that will make the biggest difference to their school community.”

Applications are now open and close on September 30.

The Local Schools Community Fund is open to all schools but eligibility conditions apply.

Schools can lodge one application for each of their campuses. Apply at schools.education.gov.au.

