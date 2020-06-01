Focus of park death probe revealed as family mourns boy

POLICE are considering whether an underlying medical condition was a factor in the shock death of a young boy in a Cairns park past week.

The 12-year-old was involved in a "scuffle" between a group of boys at Shang Park in Mooroobool last Thursday evening before he collapsed unconscious and could not be revived.

He was pronounced dead in Cairns Hospital.

Floral tributes, teddy bears and trinkets have been laid at Shang Park in Mooroobool, where a 12 year old boy died last Thursday night following a fight. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The Cairns Post understands an autopsy occurred on Friday with police now focusing on the boy's medical history in their investigation.

A police spokesman said there was no one in custody and no charges had been laid.

"We are continuing to liaise with the family," he said.

"They are obviously deeply traumatised."

It is understood police are now preparing a report for the coroner.

Shang Park, where a 12 year old boy died on Thursday evening after being involved in an altercation with other youths. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

It was revealed on Saturday police had been probing the impact chroming had on the incident and the boy's death following multiple reports from witnesses that his group had been inhaling intoxicating substances.

The boy, who has family links to Thursday Island and Mabuiag Island in the Torres Strait, was among dozens of children in the park when the incident occurred.

Police alleged a group arrived and became involved in an altercation with the boy's group before he collapsed.

A 12 year old boy died on Thursday evening in Shang Park after being involved in an altercation with other youths. George Sailor witnessed the incident and gave the boy CPR. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Nearby resident George Sailor stepped in to perform CPR before emergency services arrived.

Plaudits have poured in for the 20-year-old A Grade Cairns District Rugby League referee who was also the first to lay flowers at the scene on Friday morning.

A former school captain of Peace Lutheran College, Mr Sailor was described him as a "remarkable individual" and suggested he could be a good candidate for a bravery award.

Originally published as Focus of park death probe revealed as family mourns boy