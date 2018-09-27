Focus on good order

GOOD ORDER: Emerald police are cracking down on good order in public places.

WITH three public nuisance offences recorded over the weekend, Emerald police are focusing on good order.

Operating since July, the Good Order Operation will run through until the end of October, with hopes to encourage public order around licensed venues and public places.

Emerald Police officer in charge, Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane, said it was in place to make public places safer for the community.

"It's an operation we put together where we direct resources to a particular area, and in this case, public order in and around licensed premises and on the street,” he said.

"To make licensed venues and the streets a lot safer for all of the community, and to have a deterrent factor in relation to people who wish to behave in a similar manner.”

Throughout the enforcement period, specialist sections and resources will also be used from Rockhampton to help boost numbers.

Snr Sgt McFarlane said they are focusing on public order offences, public nuisance offences and liquor-related offences.

One of the three public nuisance offences over the weekend involved violence, and the operation will reinforce that "anything to do with violence will be subject to banning notices”.

On September 23, a man was seen by police punching another at 2am on Clermont St, Emerald. The man was arrested and a banning notice was given.

"We issue those banning notices for 10 days and also consideration for a three- month ban from all licensed premises in Emerald,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.

"Currently we have 52 people banned from all licensed premises in Emerald, varying from 10 days to three months.

"If they go to court, the magistrate can do a further ban for 12 months and we currently have a few people on that one.”

Two other men were also approached by police in regards to public nuisance.

"It's probably a timely reminder for people going out to enjoy themselves, however not to cross the line, take responsibility and behave yourself,” Snr Sgt McFarlane said.