Fond memories of her childhood

Name: Teena Elliott

Occupation: Principal

Age: 57

Marital status: Single

Children: Two

What is one thing you would like to change about the world?

The existence of violence and intolerance in any form.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My two boys.

They are great human beings.

Teena with her two sons, Aaron and Michael Elliot and her granddaughter, Eve. Contributed

If you were prime minister/ruler of the world what laws would you make?

Make all facets of education and child-care fee free.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Other people's behaviour is about them.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you are? And why?

28 for sure.

I feel like I can still achieve anything I want and I feel young enough to do it.

If happiness was the national currency, what kind of work would make you rich?

Writing children's books and reading them to children.

What is your best childhood memory? What makes it so special?

Playing with my brothers, sisters and cousins (there were 10 of us, just in our family).

We got up to a lot of mischief.

Our parents never knew and we never told.

It was so awesome.

What is the best sound in the world to you?

My children's and grandchildren's voices and laughter.

If you could be transported back in time, where and when would you like to be?

I like to go back to when my brother was still alive so I could hug him.

Who are the three people you most admire - dead or living?

Paul Wood, my mentor and coach, my sister Binny and Bob Hawke.