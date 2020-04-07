Food delivery to continue in Springsure

HELPING HAND: Springsure and District Aged Care Services will continue to carry out Meals on Wheels services.

MEALS on wheels will continue in Springsure despite more than half the volunteers advised to stay home.

Springsure and District Aged Care Services (SSDAC) have volunteered to supply staff to see the continuation of the delivery service, with the majority of Meals on Wheels staff aged over 70 in self isolation amid COVID-19.

Queensland Health has advised people aged over 70 to stay home due to being high risk.

SSDAC staff member Cathy Sypher said they would continue to provide the services for as long as possible, including grocery delivery, social support, transport and domestic assistance.

She said Meals on Wheels recently donated packs of toilet paper which have already been distributed to clients.

“Thank you to all of the Staff at SSDAC for stepping up and filling in the gaps also for your tremendous support you are providing to our organisation and to the community,” Ms Sypher said.

“Thank you also to all of the volunteers that are still with us and to the volunteers that are taking a little break.

“We hope to have you back when this pandemic is over.”

She says if transportation is required, all clients must travel in the back seat to meet social distancing guidelines and co-ordinators will still be available to complete paperwork with clients.

Shopping will continue for older members of the community.

For assistance or for more information, contact the SSDAC team by calling 07 4984 1012.