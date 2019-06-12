Food festival displays diversity

BETTER THAN EVER: Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker and Eat Street Markets Moranbah creator and event manager Alice Young at last year's event.

BETTER THAN EVER: Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker and Eat Street Markets Moranbah creator and event manager Alice Young at last year's event. Contributed

FOLLOWING the success of last year's inaugural event, Moranbah Eat Street is back in 2019 and it's bigger and better than ever.

Event creator and manager Alice Young said the foodie festival was all thanks to the backing of the local community and businesses.

"It is about involving as many community groups as possible, so we'll have a wide variety of community groups out there (on the night) fund-raising,” Ms Young said.

"Profits do go back into the community - last year we donated just under $15,000 to various community groups and charities in Moranbah. For a first time event, it was great.”

Ms Young said the event was all about showcasing the diversity of the communities in the Isaac region and giving them the opportunity to "come out, raise funds and show what they can do”.

"It is $2 to get in... and for 12 and under's, it's free, so it's an affordable event for families to come out, get some entertainment, have some food and not spend a fortune, basically.”

Food featured at this year's Moranbah Eat Street includes Filipino, Thai, Indian, wood fired pizzas, burgers, paella and spit roast, just to name a few, as well as Dutch poffertjes, cakes and crepes.

A Welcome to Country performed by a local primary school will begin the evening and there will be a variety of entertainment on offer which aims to showcase the diversity of the region.

"We're going to have Moranbah State School choir come out and do their thing. We're going to have local performers - they're going to do a Bollywood dance,” Ms Young said.

"We've also got... a band coming out from Mackay called Gypsy Soldiers.

"We're also going to have the Voodoo Fire Theatre come out from Mackay, so they're going to be doing heaps of fire acts and fire shows.”

A state of the art golf simulator is also being provided by Moranbah Golf Club.

A free bus will be running from Moranbah township out to the race club, which Ms Young hopes will encourage people to "just leave their cars behind and enjoy the fun”.

"There will be a licenced bar so we're very much promoting (people to) get the bus and leave the car behind if you're going to have a drink,” she said.