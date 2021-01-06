Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A girl clings to balcony railing during dangerous photoshoot on the Sunshine Coast.
A girl clings to balcony railing during dangerous photoshoot on the Sunshine Coast.
News

'Foolish' balcony stunt leaves police furious

Natalie Wynne
5th Jan 2021 9:11 PM | Updated: 6th Jan 2021 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

How far would you go in the quest for the ultimate selfie?

One girl has been caught on camera dicing with death in a bid to take a photo, clinging precariously to the side of a high-rise balcony at Mooloolaba.

Witnesses from another unit block filmed the girl during the stunt while a friend took pictures on the 11th floor of Mooloolaba's Seaview Resort.

The video also shows the girl at one point kneeling down onto the ledge so the photographer gets a better angle.

James captured part of the four-minute display from his hotel balcony across the road and said he thought "one slip and she's gone".

"Next photo might have been her on the ground," he told 9 News.

Sunshine Coast Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the girl and her accomplice could face charges if caught, labelling the behaviour as "foolish".

"They are putting their lives at risk for something as trivial as a photograph," he told 9 News.

"For me, I just cannot comprehend why a young person, or any person, would be putting their lives at risk for anything as trivial as that.

"These are people that can and should be put before a magistrate."

photo shoot queensland police selfie stunt sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police provide free service to businesses to prevent thefts

        Premium Content Police provide free service to businesses to prevent thefts

        News Dysart police launch the service after thieves hit multiple businesses across the region.

        Tragic death of hero who helped bring down a killer

        Premium Content Tragic death of hero who helped bring down a killer

        News The deaths of Leonard John Fraser and the Detective Senior Sergeant who led the...

        ‘Unbelievable’: Vandals target sports club in cruel act

        Premium Content ‘Unbelievable’: Vandals target sports club in cruel act

        News Extensive and costly damage was caused at the sports facility.

        NAMED: Everyone appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing at Emerald Magistrates Court

        News A number of people will appear for a range of different charges.