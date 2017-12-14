Football expands in the new year

FOOTBALL Queensland announced the FQ Community Cup would start next year providing an elite level of competition to the best talent in Queensland outside the advanced player pathway.

It will give promising young players an opportunity to test themselves against their peers from across the state.

Each of the main competition administrative areas across the state, called zones, has been invited to enter teams across seven age groups (U12 to U16 for boys, U13 and U15 for girls).

This is an invitation to enter teams, and zones are not obliged to field teams across all seven age groups. The cup will take place in Mackay during the June/July holidays next year, from June 30 to July 15, with specific competition dates released at a later date.

To ensure officiating coverage across the cup, zones are required to provide one referee per team entered and arrange for referee travel. FQ will organise referee accommodation to provide one centralised location for referees. For details on team requirements and to register interest, contact Jim Douglas on 0749224470.