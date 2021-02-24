Football Queensland leader reveals future vision of game in CQ

Football Queensland General Manager Andy Allen recently spoke to The Observer about the changing climate of football in Queensland.

The Football Queensland Central Coast general manager had his say on the state of play for football in Queensland throughout 2021.

Andy Allen is no stranger to holding important positions at Australian football organisations, having been thrust into a role at the Brisbane Roar in 2018.

With an enviable CV including stints with teams and associations including Football Federation Australia, Allen said his new role at FQ was his most immersive yet.

Hailing from Brighton on England’s southern coast, Allen took time out of his busy schedule Tuesday to speak about his footballing journey.

“I was only at the FFA as the national junior participation manager for around eight months before I got the call up from Football Queensland,” Allen said.

“I oversee soccer activities in Wide Bay and Central Queensland, essentially streamlining our administration model of the game to make it more efficient and reduce fees,” he said.

“There is a lot of duplication within the administrative processes of football clubs across my area and we need to streamline that duplication and grow participation.”

Allen said his main objective for 2021 was to, among other things, streamline governance and administration and create a sustainable model to grow participation.

“What that might look like in Central Queensland is our community engagement officers being seen in and around the football scene,” Allen said.

“Their positions are there to grow our engagement as a sport within schools and other centres to make sure we are getting the brand of football out there.”

Allen said success for Football Queensland in the Central Queensland region looked like players and administrators smiling while watching and playing the sport.

“The game having a positive and vibrant culture and growth, retention and recruitment of the game are all very important to me too,” he said.

“Also, creating a life cycle for those older players who are retiring and seeing if there is a way we can keep them playing like walking football or give them an administrative role.”

Allen said people should jump into football in 2021 by finding their nearest club.

