Lamar Jackson denies pooping during thrilling game against the Browns
Offbeat

Football star denies pooping mid-game

by Brendan Bianowicz
16th Dec 2020 8:05 AM

The Ravens won 47-42 on Tuesday (AEDT), and despite much speculation, Lamar Jackson says he did not take the Browns to the Super Bowl in the process.

During the fourth quarter, Jackson, 23, jogged to the locker room for what was described by the ESPN broadcast as "cramps."

But Jackson's sudden departure, captured by the broadcast, led fans on social media to speculate that he needed to go for two.

Jackson returned a series later to throw a touchdown on fourth down to Marquise Brown that gave the Ravens a 42-35 lead with 1:51 to go in the game before eventually leading Baltimore on a game-winning drive in the final minute.

"I didn't pull a Paul Pierce," Jackson said in reference to the former Boston Celtics star, who was carried off the court in a wheelchair for an apparent bathroom break during the 2008 playoffs.

Instead, Jackson said, he had run to the locker room to get treatment for cramps because of the cold and required intravenous fluids.

But before Jackson's explanation, fans on Twitter ran wild with speculation.

Even his teammate, and regular backup Robert Griffin III, added fuel to the fire.

After Cleveland tied the game later, Jackson led the Ravens back down the field, setting up Justin Tucker for the go-ahead field goal with two seconds left. A kick-off, a series of laterals and a safety later the Ravens moved to 8-5, a game behind the 9-4 Browns.

- New York Post

Originally published as Football star denies pooping mid-game

