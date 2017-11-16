Footpath upgrade hurts local business

DISAPOINTMENT: Caan and Bede Childs by the footpath replacement out the front of Childs Emerald Tyre Service.

DISAPOINTMENT: Caan and Bede Childs by the footpath replacement out the front of Childs Emerald Tyre Service. Aden Stokes

WHILE many businesses have welcomed replacement work on Clermont St, Emerald, they could not have anticipated for the business they would lose.

Night works for the replacement work on the footpath of Clermont Street between Shell Servo and A&A Lodge Motel Emerald begun back on October 23.

As of Wednesday, all car parking was made available and, according to council, the job will be completed by this afternoon.

Owner of Childs Emerald Tyre Service, Caan Childs said the replacement work needed to happen and it is going to be an improvement in the end, but there was never going to be an easy way to do it.

"I get that perhaps doing it in sections or arranging for the project to commence at the most convenient time for all businesses is easier said than done, it is just painful because only about 50 per cent of our business is walk in and you stand out the front and see people slow down and keep driving,” Mr Childs said.

"We have the back-access open, but only locals know about that.”

Mr Childs said the store has lost around 20 to 30 per cent of business in the past few weeks.

"We were already struggling before this upgrade, all businesses in town are struggling with the downturn and we are hanging by a thread, every bit of business we can get counts,” Mr Childs said.

"I am all about improving the town, it is good that they are starting to do a bit of it and it is going to be awesome when they are finished, but it is just a bit disappointing I suppose.”

According to a Central Highlands Regional Council spokesperson, Council supports local business and realises it is always difficult to balance the desire for business to have unimpeded access with council improving and enhancing infrastructure.

"Council apologises for any inconvenience, disruption and loss of business, however it acknowledges that safe and well-maintained infrastructure is an imperative,” the spokesperson said.