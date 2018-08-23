AFL stars turn on fallen Cousins

BEN Cousins woke up remanded in custody on Thursday morning as the footy world turned on the former AFL star.

The 40-year-old is likely to spend at least the next two months behind bars after being refused bail amid accusations he threatened to kill his ex-partner.

Cousins will return to Armadale Magistrates Court on October 30 having been charged with 16 offences, including aggravated burglary, aggravated stalking and possessing a prohibited drug with intent to sell or supply.

Most charges related to Cousins repeatedly breaching a violence restraining order taken out by his ex-partner Maylea Tinecheff in 2016.

The revelations in the Perth courtroom, included an allegation Cousins once got into a car with Ms Tinecheff while holding a screwdriver and said: "I can't wait to use it."

He later allegedly threatened: "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to take your life and your freedom and the things you love the most."

Cousins also allegedly said he was going to bury her car "where she would survive for a couple of days" then he would "bring the kids to play, so she would hear them but would not be able to get to them".

Cousins has already served a 10-month prison term, before his release in January, for stalking the mother of his two children.

Maylea Tinecheff and Ben Cousins at the 2010 Australian Open.

Revelations that Cousins' sad fall from grace has allegedly turned violent has diminished public sympathy for the Brownlow medallist.

While there remains incredible sadness across the AFL for the troubled star, it has been overshadowed by public calls for Cousins to be returned to prison because it is in the best interest of his family and his health.

The admitted drug addict was arrested on Tuesday at a house in south Perth and allegedly found with 13 grams of methylamphetamine hidden in his anus.

However, it is his charges of threatening his former partner that have been the greatest cause for concern among commentators.

Footy legends Garry Lyon and Tim Watson told SEN Breakfast on Thursday morning that Cousins simply had to be returned to a prison cell.

"It's just wrong and sad and tragic from his point of view," Lyon said.

"Don't for a second think this stops at Ben Cousins. So many people are affected by this. His family. His ex-partner, if what we read is true, it's just horrendous what is happening to her, and then there's young children involved as well, so it's just a terrible, terrible situation.

"When you read the stuff about his kids, he needs to be in jail. It's just incredibly sad.

Ben Cousins has had a dramatic fall from grace. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images

"Ben Cousins, he needs to be in jail. I know we can have sympathy for them, but when you're threatening partners for their lives and you have 13 grams of meth ... I don't want to say where it was, with intent to sell or supply, and you consider his history and having not been out of jail long, it's sadly where he needs to be."

Essendon legend Watson said: "That's right, it's one thing to be self-destructive, but when you start to be destructive and you tear apart a family in a physical sense then there is only one place for you."

Cousins' former Richmond teammate Matthew Richardson told 3AW on Wednesday that he couldn't believe it after hearing the string of charges Cousins would face.

"It's just incredibly sad," Richardson said.

"When I heard it today I felt upset. To see the situation that Ben's found himself in again, it's just horrible. Addiction is horrible. I really can't believe it."

Also on Wednesday, Collingwood great Tony Shaw led the outcry against the swelling sympathy for Cousins, declaring the former West Coast captain needed to be jailed to send a message to the community.

A tearful and dishevelled Cousins, who has no fixed address, appeared in Armadale Magistrates Court on Wednesday and applied for bail against his lawyer's advice.

Cousins told magistrate Andrew Maughan he had come out of prison a different person and was the victim.

"I beg you, I'm not a threat," he said.

"If there's one thing that is a strength of my character it is my ability to not act out in violence."

Mr Maughan said there were no bail conditions that would ensure Cousins would comply.

- with AAP