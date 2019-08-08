Footy finals are a real nail biter

WINNERS: Emerald Brothers celebrating their premiership victory with Emerald Isuzu Ute dealer principal Liam Gaskin. Team captain Joe Howard is hoisted up with the trophy.

IT'S crunch time in the Central Highlands with this year's rugby league finals series kicking off tonight at McIndoe Park, Emerald.

Fans were treated to a matinee of what's to come this weekend when the finale of the inaugural Emerald Isuzu Ute Under 19 competition played out last Saturday; Emerald Brothers coming out on top over Emerald Tigers 48-10.

Brothers lock Brayden Ross had been a standout in this first year of the competition that's brought more than 40 youth back to rugby league, and his performance in the big dance was no different, bagging a try and showing incredible workloads in attack and defence to earn the player of the final honour.

Tonight, it's the two Emerald teams' A Grade sides who have their opportunity to push for a grand final berth when they face off in the elimination semi final.

Despite the Tigers drubbing the Brethren 52-18 last Saturday in the last round of the season, that result is meaningless now as the slate is wiped clean to kick start the Purcell's Engineering Men's finals series.

Action commences at 8pm tonight with the last women's round match between Cowgirls and Dysart to precede the matchup at 6.30pm. Tomorrow, the undefeated Dysart Bulls host the Bluff Rabbitohs in the major semi final to determine who goes straight through to host this year's decider.

The minor premiers have met last year's grand finalists twice this year; winning both matches 52-10 and 44-18 respectively, and hope to make it three from three to get their first home grand final since 2011.

The 1 v 2 decider kicks off at 7pm at Hickey Oval, Dysart.