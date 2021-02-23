Footy WAG’s guilty plea over bizarre Coast theft

An AFL wag whose barely there bikinis have been worn by Kylie Jenner and Rhianna has been ordered to pay $860 for stealing an iPhone from a car wash six years ago.

Rebecca Jane Klodinsky, the former girlfriend of convicted killer Dione Lacey and partner now of Geelong Cats player Lachie Henderson, pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing in the Southport Magistrates Court.

Geelong star Lachie Henderson and girlfriend Rebecca Klodinsky in AFL hub. Picture: Supplied

She was arrested on a warrant relating to a charge from 2015. The court was told Klodinsky stole a mobile phone from a car wash manager after claiming staff scratched her black Porsche coup while cleaning it.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Forte said the 30-year-old refused to pay for the service and the pair got into an argument.

Sgt Forte said the car wash manager took Klodinsky's car keys, only handing them back once she had paid for the service.

"The defendant has then grabbed the mobile phone from the counter and said, 'I'll take the phone for the damage'," Sgt Forte said.

He said it took police nearly six years to find Klodinsky because she was living in Melbourne for "some time".

Rebecca Klodinsky with IIXIIST bikini. Picture: Tim Carrafa

Klodinsky founded Frankii Swim, now called IIXIIST in 2013, and became a global swimwear sensation after famous fans including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Rihanna were spotted wearing her swimwear.

In 2017, the Bulletin reported Klodinsky's business was turning over $7 million annually.

Defence lawyer Claudia Arbon said her client was a single mother whose business was operating at a loss due to COVID and relied on JobKeeper but was willing to pay restitution.

Rebecca Jane Klodinsky, hiding her face behind a manilla folder, pleaded guilty to stealing in the Southport Magistrates Court. Picture: Jodie Callcott.

"My client is in court today very embarrassed and ashamed about what happened," Ms Arbon said.

"My client is willing to pay restitution for the value of that phone which considering it was six years ago would be between $200 and $300."

However, magistrate Catherine Pirie ordered Klodinsky to pay the victim what the iPhone 6 was worth in 2015.



"At the time it was stolen it was an iPhone 6 but in 2015, it wouldn't have been worth $200 back then, would it?

"Your client does not get the benefit of saying, 'Oh well, now it's useless'. She stole it, it was a new phone, and she hasn't returned it, that loss was suffered by the owner."

Klodinsky was sentenced to a $500 good behaviour bond for six months and ordered to pay $860 restitution. No conviction was recorded.

After seeing media outside of court, Klodinsky smiled and darted back inside. She re-emerged a couple of minutes later arm-in-arm with a supporter and lawyer, hiding her face with a manila folder.

She was more forthright in an interview with the Bulletin in 2017, however, when she spoke openly of her empire and time as the girlfriend of Dionne Lacey, who, a decade earlier, was given 10 years in jail for manslaughter, armed robbery and drug offences.

Ms Klodinsky said at the time she had no regrets about that period in her life.

"We met each other through school (and) to me they're still just the same people I knew back then," she said.

"People are definitely surprised when I say that, but they're not bad, rough people.

"It wasn't so much that I had to 'get out' of a bad situation … I know the public perception is that they're bad people but that's not what I know. They weren't scary people that I had to escape from."

