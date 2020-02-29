FOR SALE: Clermont business up for grabs

FOR SALE: A popular hair salon is for sale in Clermont.

FOR SALE: A popular hair salon is for sale in Clermont.

A CLERMONT small business owner is parting with her business after what she says has been a great six years creating a thriving salon.

Stacey Blackburn has owned and run Salon in Main for six-and-a-half-years and has decided to sell due to family commitments

She said it had been a great adventure, turning a run-down salon into a successful business with more than 1000 clientele.

Clermont hair dressing business, Salon In Main, in up for sale.

“Owning the salon has shown me that you can tailer your business to your needs,” Mrs Blackburn said.

“You can run it to your own liking – amazing styles, tunes and extremely interesting conversations with clients.”

The mother of one has been a hair dresser for 18 years with one of the seniors in store, who Mrs Blackburn said taught her everything she knew.

“I have learnt so much from everyone who walks through the doors,” she said.

“From recipes to helping raise my family.”

Mrs Blackburn said even with new owners she would love to continue working at the salon.

“I genuinely love my job and spending time with my clients.”

Clermont hair dressing business, Salon In Main, in up for sale.

The salon is located at 52 Capella St and is the only hair dresser located in the main street of Clermont.

It has six cutting stations, two wash basins, three additional rooms, a kitchenette and toilet on premises.

For more information, contact Mrs Blackburn by calling (07) 4983 2572 or visit the salon.