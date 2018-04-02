Menu
FOR SALE: Hilarious offers made for 'ashtray on wheels'

Sean Connors has taken to Facebook in a hilarious post to try and sell his sister's
Chloe Lyons
by

AN ADVERTISEMENT for an "ashtray on wheels" has garnered hilarious offers as people seek to trade cigarettes and half-eaten food for the car.

Sean Connors posted an ad for his sister's "1990 something Mitsubishi Mirage" on the Sunshine Coast Community Board, going for a steal at just $550.

 

In the entertaining post, Mr Connors described the car as boasting "damage on probably every panel and a little bit of rust here and there".

"Maccas rubbish blends in well with the countless free rollies and filters you get with this car," he said.

"If you don't want a car and just want an ashtray, this is also the vehicle for you.

"Good for a cheap af daily or something you wanna [sic] drive into a tree, doesn't bother me."

The manual car comes with no airbags, 19 lighters, four "pretty well fresh as f--- tyres" and a good running gear, but no registration or roadworthy certificate.

 

Surprisingly, offers flowed in thick and fast for the car with some interesting trades suggested.

One person offered a $100 and a packet of Winfield blue cigarettes, while another said they could part with a 10 pack of Bundaberg ginger beer and a "half eaten sausage roll with what's left of the tomato sauce".

It's unclear if Mr Connors has taken anyone up on their offers.

Car's features:

  • No airbags
  • Manual gear box
  • 19 lighters
  • Four pretty well fresh as f--- tyres
  • Good running gear and engine [has] never had had any problems
  • Mechanically A1
  • As is, no registration or road worthy certificate

Topics:  car editors picks facebook for sale motoring offbeat sunshine coast community board

