Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III sets muscle car mark at $1m-plus

THE Australian muscle car record has been hit out of the park with a seven-figure price paid for a Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III once owned by Australian fast bowler Jeff Thomson.

GTHO Phase III: Not only excellent condition but also full paperwork

Lloyds Auctions sold the pristine and provenanced car for "more than $1 million" at its weekend auction in Bathurst.

The GTHO cost $5000 when it rolled off the production line in 1971 and was the world's fastest four-door passenger car.

$1m-plus: The Falcon cost $5000 new in 1971

The price achieved is about $300,000 more than the 2007 auction high for a Phase III in similar condition and with full paperwork.

Chief auctioneer Bill Freeman says the price is a first for Australia.

"Now we have taken it into the seven digits we expect to be inundated by Phase III owners and buyers, which is exciting for all classic car collectors and investors around Australia," Freeman says.

Phase III cockpit: As authentic as it gets

The GTHO was the headline act the auction but a 1977 Holden Torana SS A9 - one of only 33 examples built - was sold for $500,000.

"This car was an exciting find. It only has 14 kilometres on it and has been kept in a bricked-up garage for more than 30 years in near brand new condition," Freeman says.

"The sale shows that buyer interest in Ford and Holden classics is continuing to grow after Australia's car manufacturing closed down."