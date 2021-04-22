Menu
Ford’s new pocket rocket hits the road

by Dom Tripolone
22nd Apr 2021 9:03 AM

 

Ford is adding some spice to its local line-up.

The Blue Oval has revealed its new Focus ST-3 hot hatch, which will go on sale later this year.

It's based on the current front-wheel drive Focus ST, but with an expanded list of standard features to boost is sporty appeal in preparation for the arrival of the new VW Golf GTI next month.

The Focus ST-3 adds extra value to the stock ST.
Only 200 examples of the German-built ST-3 will be made available, with prices starting from $47,990 (before on-road costs), an increase of several thousand on the standard Focus ST's price.

Power will come from a 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making a handy 206kW and 420Nm and paired to a seven-speed automatic transmission only. The regular ST can be had with a six-speed manual transmission. It can sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in less than six seconds.

It isn’t available with a manual transmission.
There is plenty of gear for performance focused drivers to enjoy including an electronic limited-slip differential, head-up display, launch control feature and several different drive modes. Its 19-inch alloy wheels are wrapped with premium Pirelli P-Zero tyres.

Externally the only difference compared to the stock ST is the addition of the brand's LED headlights with its Advanced Front Lighting System, which uses cameras to scan the road and direct the lights around the curves ahead.

The lights can read the road ahead and will automatically direct light around corners.
Inside, Ford has equipped the ST-3 with heated and electronically adjustable sporty Recaro front seats, while a 10-speaker stereo with a subwoofer adds to the car's theatrics. A panoramic sunroof helps illuminate the cabin and create an airy feeling in the cabin.

As with the standard ST there are aluminium sports pedals and a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel.

Recaro sports seats will hug you through corners.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and accessed through an eight-inch touchscreen.

There is a comprehensive suite of safety kit including auto emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

automotive cars driving ford motoring

