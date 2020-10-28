FORECAST: Will CQ experience another day of wild weather?

Sunny skies could soon turn grey for parts of Central Queensland this afternoon.

Sunny skies could soon turn grey for parts of Central Queensland this afternoon.

DESPITE a sunny start to Wednesday morning, parts of Central Queensland could once again experience more wild weather later today.

The forecast comes amid six days of wet weather to hit the region – with more than 7500 people left without power yesterday.

According to BOM, Rockhampton region is expected to cop a high chance of showers despite its rain radar for now appearing clear.

Between at least 6 to 20mm of rainfall could later dampen the area.

Severe thunderstorms left around 7500 people without power across Rockhampton on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Storm warning: Hail, heavy rain and damaging winds forecast

READ MORE: WARNING: CQ told to brace for more severe weather

READ MORE: Hail, heavy rain and damaging winds forecast

A thunderstorm – possibly severe – and light winds are also likely to impact parts of the region.

However, Wednesday could very well be the last day Capricornia experiences such significant wet weather for the week.

Most of the region can expect a chance of both storms and showers, which dips to around 20 per cent – compared to the 90 per cent chance it sits at today.

There are currently no weather warnings in place either Central Queensland or the Central Highlands.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST:

Rockhampton – Max. 31 degrees, showers and likely storms

Gladstone – Max. 29 degrees, showers and likely storms

Biloela – Max. 31 degrees, showers and likely storms

Yeppoon – Max. 28 degrees, showers and possible storm

Emerald – Max. 35 degrees, possible early morning shower

Blackwater – Max. 34 degrees, shower or two clearing

Clermont – Max. 34 degrees, possible morning shower