Forging award-winning path

GOING STRONG: H.E.M.E. managing director Anthony (Tony) Hellmuth, company manager Kym Hellmuth and operations manager John Herman are thrilled with their award nominations.

ROBOTIC arms for welding and a dedication to ensuring employers are multi-skilled has forged an award- winning path forward for Emerald business H.E.M.E.

H.E.M.E. company manager Kym Hellmuth, who runs the business with her husband Tony as managing director, said the team would celebrate the company's 20th birthday this November.

H.E.M.E, which services mining, civil and agricultural sectors with engineering solutions, has three nominations for the biennial Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards, announced at the end of this month.

Mrs Hellmuth said H.E.M.E. was in the running to be inducted into the CHBEA Hall of Fame, had been chosen as a finalist for the Manufacturing and Industry Award, and was a finalist for the People's Choice Customer Service/ Customer Relations Award.

"I was not expecting the Customer Service nomination this year, so it was a lovely surprise to think that one of our customers had put us up for that,” Mrs Hellmuth said.

"We went through a tough time around 2012, so we've made changes along the way.

"We're looking now especially at how we can use unskilled labour, including looking at robotic arms for welding.

"We also try and be a one-stop shop. We have always adopted continuous improvement in our business. We're very different to 20 years ago and I think being able to diversify and move with the ebbs and flows has given us our strength.

"And we have great staff who work hard and give us 100%. We have school-based trainers, apprentices and full-time tradesmen in four different fields: boilermakers, diesel fitters, machinists, and sand blasters and painters. Plus there's also admin.

"It's not often our guys are stuck doing the same thing day in, day out. The more skills they have, the better they are as a tradesperson as well, so it's a win-win.”

Mrs Hellmuth said the CHBEA awards and workshop program gave local businesspeople the chance to inspect their own business model, and she was proud to be one of 18 finalists selected from 102nominations.

"Often you're so involved, you forget about what you're trying to achieve. This is a good opportunity to take a step back and evaluate where you want to go.

"Even the entry form you fill out makes you think about the whole journey.”

She said H.E.M.E. - which employs 16 full-time staff including two apprentices, two casual staff, one permanent part-time and two school-based trainees - was committed to paving the way for embracing new inventions and methods in the region.

A gala dinner on October28 to announce the CHBEA awards winners will feature guest speaker Steve Baxter, Queensland's future Chief Entrepreneur.

More than 400 people have voted in the past few days. To vote for the People's Choice Award for Customer Service/Customer Relations finalists, go online to chdc.com.au.