Lara Benecke and Cameron Jacksonv at the Blackwater State High School 2019 formal.

Lara Benecke and Cameron Jacksonv at the Blackwater State High School 2019 formal.

NAVY blue and burgundy seemed to be the colours of choice at the 2019 Blackwater State High School formal.

Year 12 students were welcomed by onlooking community members as they entered their night of nights.