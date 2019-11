Lize-Marie Van Den Berg and partner at the Emerald State High School 2019 formal.

Lize-Marie Van Den Berg and partner at the Emerald State High School 2019 formal.

THE year 12 graduates of 2019 have capped off their final year of high school education with their end-of-year formals.

See the glamorous students from Barcaldine, Blackwater, Capella, Clermont, Emerald and Middlemount.