Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A former AFL player will stand trial on almost a dozen charges after allegedly defrauding a club.
A former AFL player will stand trial on almost a dozen charges after allegedly defrauding a club.
Crime

Former AFL player accused of ripping off club

by Jacob Miley
15th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER AFL player accused of defrauding a Gold Coast sports club has been committed to stand trial.

Craig James Devonport, 50, allegedly defrauded the Broadbeach Cats and Tatts Group Limited on various dates between August 2016 and January 2017.

Devonport was committed to the District Court to stand trial on 11 counts of fraud and stealing by clerks and servants.

Former AFL player Craig James Devonport leaves Southport Magistrates Court. Photo: Jacob Miley
Former AFL player Craig James Devonport leaves Southport Magistrates Court. Photo: Jacob Miley

Five other charges were adjourned to November 12 in Southport Magistrates Court.

He did not enter a plea to the charges.

The 50-year-old played 95 games at St Kilda and Carlton between 1989 and 1996.

Devonport arrived at the Broadbeach club in 2016 where he held a coaching position.

Originally published as Former AFL player to stand trial on Coast

More Stories

craig james devonport crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sport facility upgrades boosted by $1.3M investment

        premium_icon Sport facility upgrades boosted by $1.3M investment

        News Works are expected to start shortly with projects completed early next year.

        NRL club weighs in on Warriors’ move to Moranbah claims

        premium_icon NRL club weighs in on Warriors’ move to Moranbah claims

        News Mining town abuzz with excitement after article surfaces.

        $67m program activates Nebo substation revamp

        premium_icon $67m program activates Nebo substation revamp

        Politics Energy network projects support 150 jobs across CQ, Wide Bay.

        MINTO’S TIPS: Who Scott likes in Round 10 of the NRL

        premium_icon MINTO’S TIPS: Who Scott likes in Round 10 of the NRL

        Sport Ex-Bronco says Luke Keary’s form has him on track for a Blues jersey.