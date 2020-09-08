Former AFL star suffers stroke aged 37

The footy world is rallying around Ian Callinan after the former AFL star suffered a stroke aged just 37.

Callinan played 32 games for the Adelaide Crows and won four premierships in the SANFL with the Central District Bulldogs.

He was recruited by the Crows as a mature age draftee and wore the club colours between 2011-2013. But now Callinan is recovering in hospital after suffering a stroke in his home state of Tasmania.

The Crows posted a message of support on social media for the man they call "Wingnut" or "Nutsy".

"Our thoughts are with our good mate Ian Callinan and his immediate family. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Nutsy," they wrote.

Callinan returned to Tasmania in 2018 and was playing local footy for the Old Hobartians Association in the Old Scholars Football Association (OSFA) this season before his stroke.

In a post on Facebook, the OSFA wrote: "The OSFA Executive, Member Clubs, Coaches, Players and Supporters would like to wish Ian Callinan a speedy recovery. To his family and friends we send our love and support.

"To his OHA family he is your Wingnut and you all know what a champion he is and he will be up and about in no time. Get well soon Champ."

Callinan played with Clarence in Tasmania's State League when he returned to the Apple Isle a couple of years ago, and the club was another to wish the small forward a quick recovery.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ian Callinan, Lauren and immediate family," Clarence posted on Facebook.

"We couldn't begin to imagine how hard the past few days have been. Ian has always been a fighter and a winner and I'm sure this time will be no different.

"From everyone at the Roos we wish the nut all the best and a speedy recovery!!!"

Well wishes are flooding in for Ian Callinan.

Callinan was also a keen cricketer and the Southern Cricket Association was quick to show its support.

"As a lot of you in the SCA family will be aware of now, Rokeby Cricket Club player Ian Callinan has suffered quite a setback in relation to his health," its statement said.

"Last week Ian (Wingnut) suffered a stroke which is something that has absolutely shocked the Callinan family and all of Ian's friends, teammates & everyone else in Ian's life to the core.

"Nut is receiving the best of medical care & all steps are being taken to put treatment in motion that will allow this debilitating health setback to be addressed which will allow Ian to continue on with his life with minimal long term effects.

"The SCA and all its members are hopeful that the best possible outcome will prevail & we wish Ian and his family a positive outcome during this time of treatment."

Callinan snagged a spot on the Crows' AFL list after winning four premierships with the Bulldogs between 2007-2010. The 172m forward kicked 49 goals in his 32 games at the top level.

