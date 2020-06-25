Former Brisbane Heat cricketer charged with torture

A woman who once captained her country has been charged with four offences, including assault and torture. She has been granted bail.

A SEMI-RETIRED cricketer who once captained her country and now lives on the Gold Coast has been charged with offences including torture.

Southport woman Norma Ovasuru, 30, captained the Papua New Guinea Lewas (women's cricket team) for five matches during the 2015 ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier in Bangkok and also played three matches during the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2016 - 2017 in Sri Lanka.

She was charged by police over the weekend.

The four offences, two common assaults, an assault occasioning bodily harm, and torture, were all committed last Friday in Logan.

Her charges were first mentioned before Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday. Bail was granted on Tuesday.

Ms Ovasuru had an active playing career in the mid-2010s, both locally and in her native PNG.

A left-hand batter and right-arm offspin bowler, Ms Ovasuru earned a rookie contract with the Brisbane Heat during the inaugural season of the Women's Big Bash League in 2015 - 16, undertaking a two-week placement and training with the team with the possibility of stepping up in the event of injury.

In the 2016 - 17 season, she played for the Gold Coast Dolphins in the Queensland Premier Cricket First Grade Women's Competition.

Ms Ovasuru's charged will be mentioned again on August 5.

