Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Businessman Anthony Keith Silver has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the corporate regulator.
Businessman Anthony Keith Silver has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the corporate regulator.
Business

Former businessman accused of $1.8m fraud

by JACOB MILEY
6th Jan 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Gold Coast businessman has been charged with fraud following an investigation by the corporate regulator.

Anthony Keith Silver, also known as Tony Silver, faces five counts of fraud with a value of $1.8 million.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission will allege Mr Silver dishonestly caused detriment to investors by using investment funds for purposes other than what had been anticipated back in 2009 and 2010.

The charges were heard briefly in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning where it was described as a "complex fraud matter".

The court heard there was a "significant amount of documents" in the brief of evidence.

"It's going to be a complex fraud matter, it's likely to go to trial, it's likely senior counsel will be involved at some point," Mr Silver's solicitor said.

Mr Silver was released on conditional bail and the matter will next be heard on February 17.

anthony keith silver business crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

        Hundreds line streets for 19th annual parade

        News The festive Christmas Eve event has been deemed the best one yet.

        Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

        premium_icon Two drivers return readings twice the legal limit

        News Central Queensland police are concerned with the number of drivers testing the...

        Police crack down on road safety

        premium_icon Police crack down on road safety

        News A number of drivers have been charged with traffic offences.

        Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

        Helicopter patrols to take place across CQ

        News Inspections will be carried out to maintain reliability and safety of the...