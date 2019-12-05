Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Former CBA exec named next Optus boss

by Derek Rose
5th Dec 2019 3:51 PM

FORMER Commonwealth Bank executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has been named the next chief executive of Optus, with the appointment taking effect next year.

On April 1 she will succeed Allen Lew, who is taking on the newly created role of chief executive of group strategy for Singtel and the country chief officer for Thailand.

Ms Bayer Rosmarin worked in several executive roles for CBA from 2003 through 2012 and again from 2013 to 2018.

Seen as a possible successor to Ian Narev as Commonwealth Bank's chief executive, she left in July 2018, a few months after the role instead went to Matt Comyn.

She has been deputy CEO of Optus' consumer division since March.

"I'm honoured to be given the opportunity to lead Optus at this exciting juncture, with 5G on the horizon and the Australian economy digitalising rapidly," she said in a statement.

Raised in South Africa, Ms Bayer Rosmarin is a graduate of Stanford University in California and in 2015 was named one of the top 10 business women in Australia by the Huffington Post.

Optus said that as Commonwealth Bank's group executive of institutional banking and markets she drove significant business growth and digital transformation programmes.

Mr Lew has been chief executive of Optus since 2014 and has held senior management roles with the company since 2014.

More Stories

boss business ceo commonwealth bank corporate optus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver sustains spinal injuries after crashing into a tree

        premium_icon Driver sustains spinal injuries after crashing into a tree

        News A man is hospitalised after a car incident at Emerald.

        Rural recharge at Clermont Showgrounds

        Rural recharge at Clermont Showgrounds

        News Tom Curtain is the headline act at the We’re Still Here concert this week.

        PHOTOS: A century of life skills and self-esteem

        PHOTOS: A century of life skills and self-esteem

        News Girl Guides Queensland is 100 years old this year.

        Glencore reveals major Bowen Basin mining contract deal

        premium_icon Glencore reveals major Bowen Basin mining contract deal

        News The mine has the possibility to be extended for a further 12 months based on...