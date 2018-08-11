Former Coast security guard killed in motorcycle crash

Darren Crawford was killed in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

A FORMER Coast security guard has been named as the 46-year-old man who tragically died in a motorcycle crash on Friday.

Darren Crawford was travelling northbound on the Sunshine Motorway, about 1km north of the Marcoola exit when he crashed about 12.50pm.

Mr Crawford died of serious injuries on arrival at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He previously worked at the Palmwoods Hotel as a security guard where he met Fiona Carlyle, a patron who became his friend.

Ms Carlyle said Mr Crawford "always had a smile for those he knew".

"He was a happy, energetic, friendly, cheeky guy who was happy to chat or help out if he could.

"He will be missed."

Police said Mr Crawford came off the northbound lane and hit a guardrail which sent his bike down the side of the road.

Investigations are continuing.