Former CQ miner denies rape allegations

Kerri-Anne Mesner
16th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
A ROCKHAMPTON man charged with rape claims he only knew the complainant through work at a Central Queensland mine and denies the allegations.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was granted bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 16 after it took police almost a year to locate him following the complaint made to them in January.

Police prosecutor Maddison Kurtz said police opposed bail claiming the defendant was an unacceptable risk of failing to appear in court due to two such convictions on his criminal record.

However, defence lawyer Joshua Morgan said those fail to appears were as a result of being on night shift and unable to attend, with his client going directly to police stations after his shift ended.

He said his client, 50, had “fully denied” the allegation and the matter would likely be a trial.

Mr Morgan said his client had left that company he worked for at the mines and was now working on a Rockhampton major road project

He said his client, who was married, had two children who he had in his care.

Magistrate Cameron Press said the evidence against the defendant was “moderate”, entailing only the complainant’s claims to date.

Some of the conditions of bail imposed by Mr Press included the defendant not to go to Dysart or Moranbah unless for court, not travel outside Australia or within Australia via air and not to approach 220 metres of the Rockhampton Airport.

The man’s charges have been adjourned to the Moranbah Magistrates Court in February.

