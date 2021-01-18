Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Catherine Benjamin was vice-captain at Somerville House.
Catherine Benjamin was vice-captain at Somerville House.
News

Former elite school vice-captain found dead

by Staff writers
18th Jan 2021 7:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former vice-captain of the prestigious Somerville House school has been found dead after going missing in an "out of character" disappearance.

Catherine (Kate) Benjamin, 19, who graduated from the elite girls' college in 2019 and was a competitive runner, was last seen leaving Bond University at Robina on the Gold Coast mid-afternoon on January 14.

Catherine (Kate) Benjamin. Picture: Facebook
Catherine (Kate) Benjamin. Picture: Facebook

 

Catherine Benjamin after her win in the Queensland Girls Secondary Schools Sports Association competition in 2018.
Catherine Benjamin after her win in the Queensland Girls Secondary Schools Sports Association competition in 2018.


Police issued urgent alerts last week, seeking assistance from the community to help locate Ms Benjamin and expressing "concerns for Kate as her disappearance is out of character".

Ms Benjamin's body was located early on Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said her death was being treated as non-suspicious, and the cause of death was a matter for the coroner.

Originally published as Former elite school vice-captain found dead

More Stories

missing person tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck rolls off CQ highway

        Premium Content Truck rolls off CQ highway

        News Emergency services have been called to the scene just after noon on Monday.

        Best of Central Queensland: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Central Queensland: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Food & Entertainment Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Central Queensland?

        Protesters suffer heatstroke after locking on to machinery

        Premium Content Protesters suffer heatstroke after locking on to machinery

        Crime The trio copped hefty penalties after halting works at the Central Queensland...

        CQ family opens home to four kids after mum dies

        Premium Content CQ family opens home to four kids after mum dies

        News A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family make modifications to their...