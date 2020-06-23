Former journalists take a walk down memory lane

HOW sad that so many newspapers are no longer printing but the Central Queensland News is special to me as it was the first newspaper I worked on as a fresh-faced journalist straight out of “uni”.

Former owners Margaret and Norm Gibson put me on and I started in November 1977. Yes it was hot, very hot and no airconditioning.

There were no computers but at least I did get an electric typewriter.

And so began a wonderful time to be on the Central Highlands.

I had grown up in Capella and went to high school in Emerald so I was familiar with the territory.

It was a time of growth for Emerald as it became the hub of the highlands and so much happened for a young reporter to get his teeth around.

Things that stand out include numerous coal mine openings, the Centenary year and the CQ News booklet, the Paris Cafe on fire, new bridges over the Dawson, Comet and Nogoa Rivers that all went under water their first flood, and automatic telephones.

I lived beside the then-new exchange for a while and in the quiet of night it was so noisy, clicking and clunking.

Emerald has grown so much and now has so much it is incredible to me. And some of my friends who also left have returned to enjoy it once more.

The CQ News has had such a good past, but its future will be very different. I wish it and all involved the very best.

– Alan Quinney, former CQ News reporter.