Menu
Login
CRASH DRIVER: Former State Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is understood to be in a Brisbane Hospital.
CRASH DRIVER: Former State Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson is understood to be in a Brisbane Hospital.
Politics

Former MP Leanne Donaldson named as driver in train crash

by Domanii Cameron, Jay Fielding, Sarah Steger,
14th Jul 2018 11:02 PM | Updated: 15th Jul 2018 8:16 AM

FORMER Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson was the driver who crashed into a cane train on Friday, The Sunday Mail is reporting.

Ms Donaldson was travelling along Burnett Heads Rd about 11.15am on Friday when her car collided with the train, causing three cane bins to derail.

She was trapped inside the hatchback for almost an hour before being taken to Bundaberg Hospital with serious neck and leg injuries.

The Sunday-Mail understands she was later transferred to a Brisbane hospital.

Police and emergency services workers on the scene of a cane train and car crash near Bundaberg.
Police and emergency services workers on the scene of a cane train and car crash near Bundaberg.

A 57-year-old driver on board the cane train was also taken to Bundaberg Hospital with a minor back injury.

A Labor spokeswoman last night told The Sunday Mail that Ms Donaldson was surrounded by family and that they were seeking the utmost privacy at this time.

Ms Donaldson, who is in her 40s, lives in Burnett Heads.

She won the seat of Bundaberg from current mayor Jack Dempsey at the 2015 election.

The former agriculture minister was defeated by the LNP's David Batt at last November's election.

bundaberg crash leanne donaldson
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    Fun day exposes kids to tennis

    News Come along to the Emerald Tennis Fun Day next weekend.

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    Fran Underhill: Local author is a force for positivity

    News Fran sends a message to children.

    No local blood service...

    No local blood service...

    News Emerald local raising awareness on the importance of donating blood.

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    Council's liveable spaces project focuses on families

    News Isaac budget brings lifestyle upgrades.

    Local Partners