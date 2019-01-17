Menu
Tony Beckham in his playing days with the Detroit Lions.
Alleged perv flattened by former NFL star

by Laura Italiano
17th Jan 2019 10:15 AM

THIS was necessary roughness.

Former NFL player Tony Beckham made the tackle of his life in Florida this week - clobbering an intruder who was allegedly masturbating outside his 15-year-old daughter's window.

Beckham - a defensive player for the Tennessee Titans and the Detroit Lions - was inside his Palm Beach County home just before dawn Monday and heard a noise.

"I waited for a second and I looked again," Beckham told the ABC affiliate in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"And I see a white male and he's standing by my window and he's trying to get a better position."

The man was peeping into Beckham's teen daughter's room, his pants were partly down and he was masturbating, Beckham told the station.

"I couldn't believe it. I was like, 'Is this for real?'" he told the station. "I thought I was getting 'Punk'd.'"

Alleged peeping Tom Geoffrey Cassidy was left with a black eye and bruises.
Beckham said he yelled at the man, who then tried to run.

But Beckham said he gave chase and "had a good conversation" with the alleged creep, while Beckham's wife, Amanda, called the cops.

That "conversation" left alleged perv Geoffrey Cassidy with a black eye and multiple broken facial bones, as demonstrated by his mug shot.

Cassidy has been charged with lewd and lascivious behaviour with a victim younger than 16 years old, the station reported. He was being held in Palm Beach County Jail in lieu of $1500 bail.

After four years with the Titans between 2002-05, Beckham played back-up safety and cornerback during his single season with the Lions in 2007.

This article first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

