Former NRL stars coming to play in CQ

Petero Civoniceva, pictured in action for the Penrith Panthers, will line up with the Australian Team of NRL Legends in Blackwater on Saturday night.

Petero Civoniceva, pictured in action for the Penrith Panthers, will line up with the Australian Team of NRL Legends in Blackwater on Saturday night.

Petero Civoniceva, Matt Bowen, PJ Marsh, Ben Hannant, Kerry Boustead.

They are some of rugby league’s most recognisable names and fans will get to see them in action at Blackwater on Saturday night.

The Australian Team of NRL Legends will take on the Central Highlands All Stars at 6pm at Hinricks Oval, with the winner receiving the Nathan Turner Memorial Trophy.

The Legends line-up is being touted as one of the strongest ever assembled, while the local outfit boasts several homegrown NRL stars in Marsh and Dave Taylor.

Craig Teevan playing for the Australian Team of NRL Legends in Hervey Bay.

Craig Teevan, who played more than 100 NRL games and made three Origin appearances with the Maroons in a 10-year career across the ’80s and ’90s, will start at dummy half for the Legends.

He is also a joint organiser of the event, which is expected to draw thousands of spectators.

Teevan said it was the first time the game in this format had been played in Central Queensland.

“The Legends have a very strong line-up and I think it could well go down as one of the best we’ve had,” he said.

PJ Marsh will play with the Central Highlands All Stars.

“We’ve got over 3000 NRL games between all the players.

“There are some very high-profile players, including Kerry Boustead who played in the original State of Origin.”

Teevan said it was a wonderful opportunity for the region’s footballers to play with and against rugby league royalty.

He expected Marsh, who was recently named in the Deadly Maroons Indigenous 40-year Origin team, to have a big influence on the game.

Marsh has been a regular in the Australian Team of NRL Legends but would line up with the All Stars this weekend because he hails from CQ.

Leo Dynevor, Nathan Blacklock, Craig Teevan and Troy Byers have been visiting Central Queensland schools in the lead-up to the Australian Team of NRL Legends game in Blackwater on Saturday. Photo: Contributed

Teevan said it would be interesting going up against the 158-game NRL veteran for the first time.

He was also looking forward to facing off against the local talent, who have been drawn from centres including Woorabinda, Blackwater and Emerald.

A variety of events have been planned around the game, including school visits and coaching clinics, a bowls afternoon in Emerald and a dinner in Blackwater on Friday night.

Saturday’s program includes games involving CQ teams from 1pm, with the main game at 6pm.

Tickets can be pre-purchased on 0425 769 488 or can be bought at the gate on Saturday.

How the teams line up

Australian Team of NRL Legends: Petero Civoniceva, Noel Goldthorpe, Ben Hannant, Darren Smith, Ashley Harrison, Kevin Campion, Casey McGuire, Matt Bowen, Peter Gill, Leo Dynevor, John Doyle, John Buttigieg, Brenton Bowen, Craig Teevan, Kerry Boustead, Jay Edwards, Wayne Saunders, Brendan Finger, Flynn Alan, Matt Michael, Jay Denman. Coach: David Shillington.

Central Highlands All Stars: Dave Taylor, PJ Marsh, Steven Bell, Tom Hewitt, Sean Daly, Shane Pingel, Brendan Fuller, Henry Gonzalez, Robbie Ryan, Travis Ryan, Chris Catip, Luke Wren, Kane Day, Marcus Olsen, Matthew Travers, Lindsay Bailey, Shane Shoesmith, Reggie Cressbrook, Campbell Powder, Warren Yoren, Elvin Darken, Mitch Wyatte, Peter McLaughlin, Leigh Coghill, Gus Wogand. Coach: Alan McIndoe.